Coronavirus News: Boy Scout honors veterans by playing taps nightly outside Paramus Veterans Home

A local Boy Scout has been playing taps on a nightly basis outside the Paramus Veterans Home.
He was joined last night by congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell.
The veterans' home has seen more than 70 deaths since the pandemic began.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county