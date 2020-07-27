Society

Contact Here and Now

If you would like to share your story with Here and Now, e-mail us at hereandnow@wabc.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive tests in NYC at 1%, Moderna begins largest vaccine study
GOP stimulus proposal not likely to extend $600 weekly payment
Mayor de Blasio calls for restart to NYC court system
Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive
9-year-old girl is youngest COVID-19 victim in Florida
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity
Trump's national security adviser tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Conserve power: Con Ed warns NYC as residents try to keep cool
16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn
Bayonne business sells winning Mega Millions ticket
Video shows man smashing NYPD vehicle window
More TOP STORIES News