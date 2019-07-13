u.s. & world

Couple ties the knot as Hurricane Barry approaches Gulf Coast

MORGAN CITY, La. -- Hurricane Barry threw a wrench into many Louisianians' plans, but one couple wouldn't let the looming storm get in the way of their wedding.

The couple decided to go ahead with their Friday ceremony in Morgan City, saying that canceling the wedding was not an option because a wedding during a hurricane is a family tradition of sorts.

Bride Maria Templet told KATC-TV that her grandparents were married in a hurricane nearly 70 years ago: "We just said we'll have faith and go with it."

The groom, Jean Paul, said the hurricane brought an extra dose of luck to their wedding.

"You wet a knot, it gets tighter...and they say rain on a wedding day is good luck. Well, we got a hurricane," he said. "You don't cancel a marriage. You don't cancel a wedding under any condition."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles (75 km) to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianau.s. & worldweddinghurricanesevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
This Vegas experience that let's you drive bulldozers, excavators
California girl says iPhone caught fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious item
Dwight Gooden charged with cocaine possession, DUI in NJ
3 firefighters injured battling fire at Manhattan apartment building
46-year-old woman apparently drowns in LI swimming pool
AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend
Show More
Police: Employee sexually assaulted girl detained at Kohl's store
Suspect sought after woman in car shot in neck in Queens
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep in Wimbledon final
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Here's how you can help overcrowded NYC animal shelters
More TOP STORIES News