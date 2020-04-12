coronavirus new jersey

Easter Bunny stationed in New Jersey park for drive-by meet-and-greet

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- People in New Jersey found a way to celebrate Easter Sunday while still abiding by the Stay at Home order.

The Easter Bunny himself was stationed at Foschini Park in Hackensack for a drive-by meet-and-greet.

People stayed in their cars and kept their distance as they exchanged a wave with the holiday mascot.

