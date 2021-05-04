Funeral for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, killed in the line of duty

It is the second day of services honoring the fallen officer, following a wake on Monday that lasted for several hours and drew thousands of mourners.
Friends, family and colleagues all showed up in the rain to pay respects.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also made the trip to Suffolk County, where Officer Tsakos lived.
The woman who police say ran over the veteran highway patrolman last week on the Long Island Expressway in Queens is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.
But justice won't bring back this beloved officer, who was a husband and father of two.
"It's hard," said family friend Kelly Fokianos. "They're trying to be as strong as they can and I think they're just focused on being strong for the family."
"He loved his wife, Irene, and his kids and of course his brother and his parents who came from Greece," said NYPD Lt. John Pappas. "The whole family's devastated. Anyone who ever knew him is devastated."
Many more people are expected at today's funeral, including Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor de Blasio is expected to return as well, and speak at the service, which is set to begin at 10 a.m.
