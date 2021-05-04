Funeral for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, killed in the line of duty

Mourners sang and prayed over the officer's open casket inside Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church as the service got underway.
Outside, police officers and the community gathered in a show of support for Tsakos and his wife Irene and their two small children.
The family moved to East Northport less than a year ago.
This was the second day of services honoring the fallen officer, following a wake on Monday that lasted for several hours and drew thousands of mourners.
Just 180 people were permitted to attend the funeral inside in the church, due to COVID restrictions.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea addressed the mourners.
"It does not make sense how someone could live his life right in every way and be taken from us so horribly," de Blasio told those gathered "But his heroism uplifts us."
Officer Tsakos was then posthumously promoted to detective first grade by Commissioner Shea.
"This was a particularly horrific killing," said retired Congressman Peter King. "With all the attacks upon the police, the way cops are being attacked everyday, I think it's really important for all people for that matter to show up and show their respect," he said.
Peter Leach came from Rochester to honor Tsakos.
"We're just a small show of support for this terrible tragedy that happened," he said.
The woman who police say ran over the veteran highway patrolman last week on the Long Island Expressway in Queens is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.
But justice won't bring back this beloved officer, who was a husband and father of two.
"It's hard," said family friend Kelly Fokianos at the wake on Monday. "They're trying to be as strong as they can and I think they're just focused on being strong for the family."
"He loved his wife, Irene, and his kids and of course his brother and his parents who came from Greece," said NYPD Lt. John Pappas. "The whole family's devastated. Anyone who ever knew him is devastated."
