Give a holiday gift to a foster child or young adult through One Simple Wish

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Foster kids are getting holiday gifts, paid for by strangers, and you can still help.

"Our mission is to make sure that if they have a need, a wish or something that would give them some joy, that we put it out there in the world to make it happen," said Danielle Gletow, of One Simple Wish.

While parties are on hold this year, One Simple Wish continues to grant wishes.

Gletow founded the nonprofit in 2008 while on maternity leave with her two baby girls, one of them came to her family through the foster system in New Jersey.

"It's been a blessing. Some of these children have little to nothing, some have a few things, but having something new given to them, especially from a stranger they don't know means the world to them," said Kristen Herzer, NJ Child Protection & Permanency.

Herzer and Donna Weinbel work for the Division of Child Protection & Permanency in Monmouth County.

Since the pandemic, the nature of those wishes has changed.

"We've granted 50 laptops and chromebooks during the COVID pandemic because of the remote learning," Weinbel said.

The wishes aren't just for kids, but also young adults who've aged out of the system that need support, especially as COVID continues.

"We're not just seeing wishes for toys and coats and shoes and fun things, we're still seeing wishes for utility support, rental support, wireless bill payments," Gletow said.

On this Giving Tuesday, perhaps one of those wishes will resonate.

"The worst thing to do is nothing, do something and this something makes a really big difference," Gletow said.

You can search the site by type of wish, gender, age, even location. It may be the best gift you give this year.

One Simple Wish is a national nonprofit dedicated to spreading love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care. City Living is a One Simple Wish Community Partner that serves approximately 100 young people who have aged out of foster care.
