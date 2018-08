Tuesday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013 , after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness , the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"-Tell someone what you love about them-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness" -List three positive things about your day-Focus on your strengths-Volunteer in your community