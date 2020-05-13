Coronavirus News: Hempstead announces plans to help restaurants reopen, drive-in movies for residents

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are looking ahead to coronavirus restrictions being lifted and planning how life for residents can start to get back to normal.The town of Hempstead is implementing a plan to help restaurants as soon as they're allowed to reopen.Restaurants can now apply online for temporary outdoor dining permits. The permit is cost-free and can be printed from the web."We do need to do something like that to keep our doors open," said Frank Borrelli, owner of Borrelli's Italian Restaurant. "Without hockey games, without things going on in the area every little bit helps, and this outdoor seating is just part of it."The town supervisor says loosening restrictions on outdoor dining can help restaurants that have suffered so much during this time.Meanwhile, drive-in movies are on the verge of making a big comeback in the town of North Hempstead.The town announced a drive-in movie series at town facilities where films will be projected onto large outdoor screens, so residents to enjoy a night out while also following social distancing protocols.The first movie to be shown will be "The Goonies" on May 23 at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.