Journalist recalls shadowing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for two weeks

New York, NY -- On Monday, the nation pays tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The civil rights icon spent his last days fighting for economic justice and racial equality.


Two weeks before Dr. King's assassination in Memphis in 1968, a young reporter for the Washington Daily News was assigned to cover Dr. King's journey as he traveled through the deep South promoting his poor people's campaign.

David Holmberg spent more than 40 years primarily covering race, the Civil Rights Movement, courts and crime. He has written for Newsday, the Village Voice and the New York Times Magazine, to name a few.
