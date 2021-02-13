Society

Man proposes to girlfriend in their daughter's room at hospital's NICU

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a proposal like none other - in a New York Presbyterian's NICU - planned by Teon Kennedy.

Kennedy sure got it right, asking the love of his life, Martine Drouillard to marry him in their baby daughter's hospital room.

"The fact that she was able to be a part of it, and her having a good day for her to be dressed for the occasion to be awake," said Drouillard.

"Just for her to turn the corner and all the surgeons and nurses to read the love notes I had created - she was crying," added Kennedy.

What should have started as a joyous time for the young family was filled with hardship. After Drouillard learned she was pregnant in the fall of 2019, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication.

"I looked more swollen than usual," she said.

This led Morgan to be born prematurely, weighing just over a pound. Morgan just turned 10 months in the NICU.

With their baby girl's health the primary focus, her parents put their own wedding plans on hold - until now.

Kennedy realized that it was time - with their hospital family by their side.

The family is still looking forward to the wedding - it is still in the works, but one thing is for sure, when everything is all over, they want to take a vacation.

ALSO READ | Couple 'falls' in love on bus, still married 73 years later
EMBED More News Videos

Roland and Gloria Scarinci first locked eyes on a SEPTA bus, but it was a literal bump in the road that brought them together.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityhospitalmarriagelovewedding proposalnew york presbyterian hospitalwedding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through NJ building
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
AccuWeather Alert: Relentless wintry weather to bring snow, ice
Show More
Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off in NYC
LI student athletes adjust to 'new normal' of sports during pandemic
Thousands of NJ residents still without unemployment benefits
Neighborhood Eats: Local food in heated cozy cabins at Leland
'Spread the Love Sweepstakes' in Newark hopes to help small businesses
More TOP STORIES News