MEGHAN MARKLE

When is Meghan Markle's baby due? Duchess of Sussex teases details

EMBED </>More Videos

A royal baby on the way: Take a look back at Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Chris Jackson/pool via AP)

When is Duchess Meghan's baby due? We don't know the exact date yet, but America's favorite royal did tease details on Monday.

At an official outing with husband Prince Harry, Meghan told a well-wisher that the baby is expected in April, according to ABC News. That would mean the duchess is somewhere around six months pregnant.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan through the years


Kensington Palace said in October that the couple was expecting "in the spring" of this year but did not mention a month.

In their first joint official appearance of 2019, the couple was in Birkenhead near Liverpool visiting various organizations and locations. They also spent time greeting the public.


The visit included stops at a community cafe, a women's empowerment organization and a youth center.


Meghan also made headlines for her bold look, which coupled red and purple. Her dress was Babaton by Aritzia and her coat was by Sentaler, a Canadian brand, according to ABC News.

Watch the video in the player for a timeline of Harry and Meghan's relationship.

RELATED COVERAGE
Royal family reveals charities Meghan will champion as duchess
Royal relocation: Harry, Meghan to move to the suburbs
Meghan cradles baby bump during surprise appearance at Brtish Fashion Awards
Prince Harry, Prince William share family Christmas cards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan Markleroyal familycharitiesu.s. & worldanimal rescuewomeneducationtheater
MEGHAN MARKLE
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More Meghan Markle
SOCIETY
'World record egg' cracks the internet
NYCHA residents struggling with lack of heat in Brownsville
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
NJ police to reunite couple with missing personalized Christmas ornament
More Society
Top Stories
Complaint reveals horrifying details in Jayme Closs abduction
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
LI gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
$1,500-a-month studio apartment rented to 2 cats
Former Yankees pitcher and coach Mel Stottlemyre dies at 77
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Show More
NFL player gives tickets to man who dug him out of snow
2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street
Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted
More News