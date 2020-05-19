coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art says that it is planning to reopen to the public in mid-August or in the weeks following.

Museum officials released a statement Tuesday and said that visitors will notice plenty of changes when the museum opens back up:

"Initially, the days and hours The Met is open will likely be reduced, and, given the need to provide an environment that respects social distance requirements, the Museum will not have tours, talks, concerts, or events through calendar year 2020."

The Met also said that the 2020 Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala originally scheduled for Monday, May 4, will not take place this year.

The museum expects to resume the gala in 2021.

"The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community. As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy The Met's collection and exhibitions," President Daniel H. Weiss said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalmetropolitan museum of artnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
Community mourns death of beloved NYC doctor from COVID-19
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
62-year-old man shot, killed by 19-year-old: Police
Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students
Data: NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Show More
Cuomo: Memorial Day ceremonies must have 10 people or less
NYC releases ZIP code map of COVID-19 clusters
NJ gym reopens for day 2, given second citation
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
With NYC beaches closed, Nassau beach will be resident-only
More TOP STORIES News