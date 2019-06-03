be kind

New York students spell out 'Be Kind' in front of their school

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some New York students spread a message of kindness that was hard to miss.

Students at Haviland Middle School in Hyde Park, Dutchess County spelled out "Be Kind" in front of the school.

This year the school chose to work on different activities to promote being kind.

They also created a Be Kind spirit week, leading up to this picture.

