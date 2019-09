NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's 1983: Ed Koch is mayor, everybody's favorite movie is "Return of the Jedi," and New York City's going through a street sign crisis.Think it's hard to get around the city now? In the 1980s, street signs were an absolute mess. Missing signs, wrong signs, paper signs, blacked-out signs -- you name it. Some even blamed cops for defacing signs!Take a hilarious street-sign tour of Manhattan on September 5, 1983, with Eyewitness News legend Milton Lewis: