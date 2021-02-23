Coronavirus Update New York City: Rapper who died of COVID honored in Bronx

Frederick Thomas, known to fans as Fred the Godson, died last April after several weeks in the hospital at the age of 41.
Friends and family braved the snow and rain Monday to see the corner of Leggett Avenue and Kelly Street be re-named in his honor.
"We want to continue to uplift the community, better the community ,bring the community up... this is his humble beginnings and he was able to overcome the adversity as a youngster," said Thomas' wife LeeAnn Jemmott.
Thomas was a staple of New York hip-hop and worked with artists like Jay Z, Diddy and Mary J. Blige.
