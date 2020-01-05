Society

Commuter Alert: NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels

New York City (WABC) -- If you plan on traveling into New York City you might want to grab some extra cash before you go.

The tolls on bridges and tunnels connecting New York City to northern New Jersey, Westchester, and Long Island went up starting Sunday morning.

Drivers who use the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing are affected.

Cash tolls have increased to 16 dollars on the Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

Passenger vehicles using E-Z Pass are now being charged $13.75 during peak hours and $11.75 during off-peak hours.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew jerseybayonne bridgelincoln tunnelholland tunnelgoethals bridgecommutingouterbridge crossingport authoritytoll boothdrivergeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Show More
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
Police: Church windows shattered, Menorah marred in Westchester
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
What Penn Station repair work means for Monday commute
More TOP STORIES News