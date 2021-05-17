Society

NYPD hosts free self-defense class to help support Asian community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD hosts free self-defense classes to help Asian Community protect themselves

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is supporting the Asian community, by teaching people how to protect themselves.

They learned about hands, elbows, knees, and feet.

Taylor Schulmann in Bay Ridge was kicking on Sunday, as the NYPD hosted a free self-defense course.



Given the alarming spike in Asian hate crimes and the reality that an officer cannot be on every corner every second of the day, the police gave some Brooklyn residents basic techniques to protect themselves.

"I don't want Asian Americans to be afraid to go about their daily life. I want to build confidence in the Asian community. No one should be afraid of walking down the street, taking the rain," said NYPD Inspector Tommy Ng.

Ng is the head of the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force. He said the NYPD is going to be setting up the classes around the city.

Ng also gave Lucy Yang some pointers:



College Student Derrick Tsang says he would like to follow up with more lessons this summer.

"You can have a lot of power, but if you don't have technique, you could be defenseless. Coming here was really helpful, and I learned a lot," Tsang said.
No one wants to be the next helpless victim.

"After today, they will be able to defend themselves 100 times better than when they first came into the dojo," said Sensei Nissim Levy.

There will be another free course next Sunday in Chinatown. Given the popularity of the classes, and sadly, the need for them, self defense skills are now more critical than ever before.

RELATED | Subway safety: In 4 hours, through 4 boroughs, we saw just 5 officers
EMBED More News Videos

It began early Friday morning on the Number 4 train, but by the time it was over, five people would be slashed and punched.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybay ridgenew york citybrooklynhate crimehate crime investigationpoliceself defense
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire consumes 900 acres in South Jersey
County executives ask Cuomo to follow CDC rules on masks
Subway service, restaurants prepare for changes starting Monday
Father reunited with infant son, only child to survive airstrike: VIDEO
5 injured, including 2 cops, in separate violent subway attacks in NYC
Rally calls for removal of Long Island officials over Pride flag
State trooper injured in pursuit of stolen car on NJ turnpike: Police
Show More
Fauci says COVID exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'
Mother charged in stabbing death of 7-year-old son
New York Yankees staff member tests positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to nine in week
Local demonstrators rally to bring attention to situation on Gaza Strip
Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals due Monday
More TOP STORIES News