Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping and Hope

NEW YORK -- On Saturday, April 18th WABC-TV will air a special entitled,"PROTECT OUR CHILDREN:STRESS, COPING & HOPE"at 7:00 p.m. EDT( Also to be re-run Sun. 4/19at 5:30am).The program is hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor, Shirleen Allicot. It acknowledges the statistics on the Covid-19 pandemic continue to reach record highs, even as we hope this public health emergency will soon end- with parents & children adapting to new stresses, and finding new ways of coping.The special introduces a High School senior in Manhattan who was having some mental health issues at the age of fourteen which needed to be addressed. He shares his journey to help us understand the importance of getting confidential physical and mental health help when you need it. Another young man, born and raised in Harlem, has been coping with homelessness for two years. With those numbers growing along with unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic, he's fortunate to have found support in developing his own mission of working with other young people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.We feature a ten year old transgender girl on Long Island who's dealing successfully with her challenges; thanks to a supportive family and professional, age-appropriate care she is a role model for how one can cope with the struggle to find one's self.Growing pains are no joke and for a child questioning their gender identity, the need for help is even greater. While awareness is growing on this issue, changing a transgender ID is actually quite difficult and a big hurdle for this population.We bring you an advocate, who is non-binary himself, who has been working on passing a bill for New York State called the Gender Recognition Act.Headdresses the many issues that come up with ID's for transgender people& the difficulties they face.At a time when we're being told to keep asocial distance due to Covid-19, it is ironic that many educators and students have been working for some time now on eliminating just that for very different reasons. A middle school in Staten Island confronts the fact that many children cope poorly with social isolation, and they're working on ways to help them feel like they're not alone. With teens helping their school mates, it reveals what we all hope for -that we want to come out of these dark times together.This special is the twenty third in a series from WABC-TV's "Protect Our Children" campaign that originated in 1998.The campaign includes informational safety messages, a web site, and a campaign that continues to broadcast the pictures of missing children in every Eyewitness News Program. The previous specials have received six Emmy Awards, six "Gracie" Awards from the American Women in Radio-TV-Film (AWRT) and Awards from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, (NCMEC).All of the segments along with additional material, web-chats and links to resources and agencies that can be of help will be posted onABC7NY.com/Protectafter the airing of the program.-*-"Protect Our Children: Stress, Coping & Hope"Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center212-423-3000Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services AdministrationTreatment Referral Routing Service800-662-HELP (4357) National 24/7 HelplineMental Health AmericaFor Resources & Expert Advice800-969-6642NYC WELLText/Call/Chat to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or drug/alcohol abuse888-692- 9355 24/7Crisis Text LineTo text with a trained Crisis CounselorNYS Department Of Health Opioid Overdose Initiative800-692-8528Safe Horizon800-621-HOPE (4673) 24 Hour HotlineStony Brook Children's Hospital631-444-KIDS (5437)American Foundation for Suicide Prevention888-333-AFSP (2377)1-800-273-TALK (8255) HotlineNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline24 Hour Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)Pride for Youth516-679-9000National Center for Transgender Equality ID Documents Center202-642-4542Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund Name Change ProjectTransgenderLegal.org/namechange646-862-9396Marsh Avenue Expeditionary Learning School (MAELS)718-370-6850NYC Outward Bound Schools718-706-9900Beyond Differences415-256-9095National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)800-THE LOST (843-5678)