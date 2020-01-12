Straphangers ready to strip down to skivvies for 19th annual No Pants Subway Ride

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Things might get a little weird on the NYC Subway on Sunday because it's the 19th annual No Pants Subway Ride.The temperature won't be an issue for the thousands of people who strip down to their underwear during their commute.Participants start at Foley Square and are assigned a subway line, which is where the pants come off.Not only do straphangers ride the subway without pants, they are also expected to keep a straight face the entire time.A comedy group first organized the prank back in 2002, and it has since turned into a massive event in cities around the world.The goal is to add humor for subway riders, according to organizers, and Is supposed to celebrate silliness.----------