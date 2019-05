Students hold fundraisers for local causes on Long Island

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- What started as a small idea to help animals has turned into a much bigger campaign thanks to a class of students at a school on Long Island.First graders at Westbury Friends School began the year feeling inspired to help lost dogs, so they decided to hold a fundraiser for a local animal shelter.The students set up a book sale in their classroom in which they raised $95 for the North Hempstead Animal Shelter through The Shelter Connection.That fundraiser went so well that in March they held a bake sale in which they raised $230 for The Morgan Center, which is a group which gives children with cancer a safe place to learn and socialize.With the success of those two events, the class now plans to hold a fundraiser for local causes each month before the end of the school year.WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign is an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------