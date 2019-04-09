Society

Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

EMBED <>More Videos

A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport!

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.

The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.

RELATED: Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.



The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videodancehobby airport
TOP STORIES
Measles outbreak: NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some
Man killed at Waffle House while paying for meals, handing out cash
FDNY firefighter, father of 3, killed in Afghanistan bombing
K-9 officer stabbed while taking down suspect
Police: Woman yanks 81-year-old's hair at movie theater in NYC
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Scarlett Johansson taken to LAPD station after paparazzi scare
Show More
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
Police: Burglar stood over teen's bed, forced her to touch him
College cheating scam: Lori Loughlin, others indicted
What is Candida auris and do you need to worry?
Doctor dragged off United Airlines flight in 2017 gives first interview
More TOP STORIES News