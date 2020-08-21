Massive fire tears through new apartment complex in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6381905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NewsCopter 7 was overhead as firefighters battled a mutli-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Somerville, New Jersey.

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through at an apartment building under construction in New Jersey Friday.The flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. at a new building that is part of a larger complex called the Somerville Parc Apartments on James Street in Somerville.A previously completed building in the same complex to the west is said to be half occupied and was evacuated as a precaution, but the damage was limited to the news buildings and was severe.Huge flames could be seen shooting out the roof, which was decimated across the entire structure.Thankfully, no injuries were reported."From a human standpoint, we have no, to my knowledge right now, no injuries," Mayor Dennis Sullivan said. "Doesn't look like any of the responders needed treatment. Property can be rebuilt, but I'm just proud of our response and the response of our neighbors."Authorities said a police officer happened to be passing by and spotted the fire before calling 911.Sullivan said the ribbon was cut on the adjacent building just last month, with the plan of opening these new buildings by the end of September or early October."That's not important right now," he said. "The safety of the community and the integrity of the structure is what's important."At one point, firefighters were forced out of the building and had to battle the blaze from the exterior only.----------