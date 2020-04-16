coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Trains, buses 'Sound the Horn' to support frontline workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak is honoring all essential workers across the country.

Every Amtrak train in service nationwide, along with several thousand trains and buses, gave two one-second horn blasts at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

It's part of the "Sound The Horn" campaign in a tribute to thank all heroic workers who continue providing critical service during these times.

The effort can be seen on the Twitter accounts of The MTA, Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NYC Ferry, and other regional bus and ferry operators all using the #SoundTheHorn hashtag.

Amtrak Twitter video:


LIRR Twitter video:


Metro-North Twitter video taken inside Grand Central:


MTA Twitter video:


Port Authority Twitter video:


Staten Island Ferry video:


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicmass transitcoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbusamtrakhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News