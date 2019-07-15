Police investigating death of cab driver in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a cab driver in the Bronx late Sunday night.Sources say police are looking into the possibility he was run over by his own cab while trying to stop a thief.Police found 65-year-old Mohammad Zafrullah lying in the middle of the street in the Soundview section, badly injured.He died Monday morning. The cab was found nearby. It had collided with some cars.Sources say police have video showing a passenger stealing a bag from the front seat and running away, before the cabbie was injured.----------