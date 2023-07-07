Victim hospitalized after crash involving cyclist in South River, NJ

Lifeguards pulled a swimmer from the water in Rockaway Beach on Friday evening.

SOUTH RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a serious crash after someone riding a bike was hit by a vehicle in New Jersey on Friday.

Newscopter was over the scene at Whitehead Avenue in South River, which captured what looked appeared to be a child's bike on the pavement.

Police have also placed multiple markers on the street.

Eyewitness News was told the victim was rushed to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Police have not released any other details about what happened, but Eyewitness News was told Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is responding to the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

