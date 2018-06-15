SPORTS

Field Trip: Gone Fishin' with a Knick

Ryan Field goes fishing in the latest edition of the Field Trip.

By
CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) --
With spring turning to summer, what a perfect time to get out the old pole, grab some bait, jump on a boat and go fishing.

We had gone fishing previously in a 'Field Trip' to Walt Disney World, but this one is different for two reasons.

One, we headed out on open water this time with the New York City skyline as our backdrop.

And two, we had the pleasure of being joined by Knicks Forward Lance Thomas. Turns out, the Brooklyn native is an avid fisherman. Lance has been fishing for more than 10 years. He's so good, he competes in professional tournaments down in the Gulf of Mexico with his fishing team, 'Slangmagic.'

Lance and I had a little competition to see who could catch the most fish, and I think you already know how that turned out.

A big thanks to our friends at 'Jack's Bait and Tackle' on City Island for the assist in this week's 'Field Trip,'

