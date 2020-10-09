coronavirus new york city

New York Jets players, coaches sent home after presumptive positive COVID-19 test

By Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- All New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test for a player, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Jets player who potentially tested positive has been re-tested, and results should be known at some point Friday, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Players were in the building on Friday morning when the team became aware, and everyone was sent home immediately.

The winless Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York on Friday.

The fate of the game is uncertain at this time, but NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said earlier this week that positive tests are expected and all options are the table

"We have never taken any option off the table, which includes, like you said, some type of pause or reset and any other alternative arrangements," he said. "But right now, what we are focused on is, what we can learn from these types of situations trying to make sure that transmissions are not ongoing in those situations? Let's also keep in mind we've got nine to 10 weeks of data now, with over 400,000 tests, and we've had about 83 positive cases. And in the overwhelming majority of those cases, we've not seen transmissions."

