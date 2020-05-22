Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tweets he tested positive for COVID-19

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
Ewing added that the virus is 'serious, and should not be taken lightly.'
He is currently isolated at the hospital receiving treatment.
