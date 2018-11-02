NEW YORK (WABC) --The TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony celebrates the diversity of the race and kicks off TCS New York City Marathon weekend.
The Parade of Nations showcased the runners from around the world as they walked across the finish line.
Representatives from NYC running clubs and several U.S. organizations, as well as professional runners and wheelchair athletes, were part of the procession.
The event was capped off with a stunning fireworks show over Central Park.
