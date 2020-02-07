tiempo

Soccer star David Villa to bring first professional soccer team to Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- The first professional men's soccer team in Queens, Queensboro FC (QBFC), is set to kick off in New York City in 2021.

QBFC will play in the top tier of North America's largest professional soccer organization, The United Soccer League.

The team's ownership group is led by international soccer star David Villa and New York entrepreneur Jonathan Krane.

Villa and New York City Councilman Francisco Moya spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres on ABC7's show "Tiempo" to discuss the new professional soccer team in Queens and how it is impacting the community.

Villa, one of Spain's most accomplished footballers and the national team's top scorer, played for the Major League Soccer team NYCFC in New York City from 2014 to 2018.

During his time in the Big Apple, Villa noticed the passion Queens' residents had for the game, inspiring him to bring his DV7 academy to the borough in 2017 and enabling children to create a path to someday play professionally.

"Queens always gives us all the opportunities that we need for these types of clinics, obviously help the kids with young talents," Villa said.

