Community & Events

40 at-risk Newark students to attend college for free through pilot program

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

40 Newark students will attend St. Elizabeth University for free

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of at-risk students across Newark will attend college for free thanks to a grant from the city in collaboration with Saint Elizabeth University.

Mayor Ras Baraka, university President Dr. Gary Crosby and other officials were joined at City Hall Monday by the 40 students selected for the Guaranteed Education Pilot Program.

The students will have tuition and housing expenses covered for all four year.

The pilot program is funded through the $1 million Saint Elizabeth University's Educational Opportunity Fund grant from the City of Newark, led by Mayor Baraka.

The students will begin their college journey at Saint Elizabeth this June, majoring in education, nursing, psychology, and social work.

After the announcement, the students and their parents boarded a bus for a tour of Saint Elizabeth's Morristown campus and lunch with Dr. Crosby.

ALSO READ | Mother critically injured in stolen dump truck hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver accelerating, pinning the woman.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnewarkessex countycollege studentseducationcollege
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway after 2 women shot in Queens
Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in apparent love triangle, police say
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Nick, Priyanka Jonas welcome baby home after over 100 days in NICU
2 NYPD officers injured after fiery crash in Brooklyn
Mother dies from injuries after being hit by stolen dump truck
1 dead, 3 injured when car slams into truck on Belt Parkway
Show More
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Woman remains hospitalized after 3 US tourists die at Bahamas resort
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
'A Strange Loop' earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
NY, NJ at highest average gas prices on record
More TOP STORIES News