40 at-risk Newark students to attend college for free through pilot program

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of at-risk students across Newark will attend college for free thanks to a grant from the city in collaboration with Saint Elizabeth University.Mayor Ras Baraka, university President Dr. Gary Crosby and other officials were joined at City Hall Monday by the 40 students selected for the Guaranteed Education Pilot Program.The students will have tuition and housing expenses covered for all four year.The pilot program is funded through the $1 million Saint Elizabeth University's Educational Opportunity Fund grant from the City of Newark, led by Mayor Baraka.The students will begin their college journey at Saint Elizabeth this June, majoring in education, nursing, psychology, and social work.After the announcement, the students and their parents boarded a bus for a tour of Saint Elizabeth's Morristown campus and lunch with Dr. Crosby.----------