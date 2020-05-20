Coronavirus News: St. Joseph's College announces tuition freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- St. Joseph's College has announced a tuition freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year amid financial concerns caused by COVID-19.The announcement was made to the college community on Monday, May 18, in a memo from St. Joseph's College President Donald Boomgaarden."We recognize that this step is a serious one, as costs incurred by the institution to prepare and support the current modes of remote learning will be quite high," Dr. Boomgaarden said. "Even so, I felt strongly, and our Board of Trustees agreed, that we must consider the gravity of the crisis for our entire region when making decisions about the future."According to the school, tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year will be frozen at this year's current rates.The decision was made amid the financial burden that the coronavirus pandemic has posed for students and families.St. Joseph's has assembled a Fall Task Force responsible for researching and developing contingency plans for operations for the 2020-2021 academic year."The College reaffirms its continued commitment to providing its students with a high-quality experience - incorporating the best we have to offer in terms of academics and opportunities for a vibrant student life experience - no matter the modality employed," said Dr. Boomgaarden.