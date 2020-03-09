Police identify man wanted in Manhattan deli stabbing

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man inside a deli in Manhattan.

They identify the attacker as 30-year-old Goni Guzman.

The attack happened on West 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just after midnight on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim was stabbed several times in the stomach and arms after an argument.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

Guzman is described as having black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseanew york citymanhattanstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News