9 teens facing riot charges after huge brawl in downtown Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Nine teenagers are facing riot charges after a huge brawl in downtown Stamford last week.

The incident was caught on video and shows 30 people screaming, fighting and confronting each other.

It happened outside of a McDonald's on Broad Street on Sept. 28 after a half day of school when the 30-40 people started pushing, fighting and throwing punches.

Authorities used video posted to social media as well as traffic camera footage as part of their investigation.

Police arrested nine teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 and issued juvenile summonses for riot and assault.

One teen suffered a broken foot and another had a broken finger.

Police released the video to send the message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

"One of the victims was hit with a laptop, people who were not even involved in the fight were kicking, so someone could get seriously hurt here so that's why we want to bring this out to the community and the parents that this has got to stop," said Capt. Diedrich Hohn with the Stamford Police Department.

Police expect to make at least three additional arrests.

The reason for the fight is not yet known.

