movies

Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview

EMBED <>More Videos

LucasFilm teases 'Star Wars' digital release with rare 'lost' 1977 Carrie Fisher interview

Between 1975 and 1978, Charles Lippincott interviewed cast and crew members about their experiences on and off set of Star Wars. Lucasfilm has released a rare 1977 interview with Carrie Fisher discussing filming Star Wars with George Lucas.

On the audio recording, Fisher recalls rehearsing lines as Princess Leia only to have her efforts dashed on set when she realized the sounds of battle would routinely drown out any dialogue that wasn't practically shouted.

"I would memorize my lines, and then wait to see if we were being blown up or not, which we were a lot," she said.

Fisher also discusses Lucas' directing style, and how at first she thought his minimal feedback meant she was "not very good."

"I think maybe Harrison [Ford] told me, that when he didn't talk, that when he didn't say anything, he was getting what he wanted."

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdistractionmoviesbuzzworthymovie newsdisneylucasfilmtrendingwatercoolerstar wars
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
The 'West Side Story' advice Rita Moreno shared with Ariana DeBose
'The Day After:' Nuclear-attack TV movie horrifies America in 1983
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News