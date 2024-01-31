Caban set to deliver 'State of the NYPD' Address amid rise in felony assault, grand larceny in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban will deliver his first "State of the NYPD" Address on Wednesday.

Mayor Eric Adams is set to attend the address at 8 a.m. at Cipriani in Midtown.

It comes as police are still searching for several men who assaulted officers in Times Square.

The police union says this type of violence is far too common.

Commissioner Caban will talk about the future of the department and what they'll focus on to continue to tackle crime.

His speech is set to be delivered just blocks away from where two members of the NYPD got involved in a fight with a group of migrants over the weekend.

Authorities say things escalated when the officers asked the group to disperse and one person refused.

Officers attempted to arrest one of the migrants and that's when other people in the group assaulted them.

Five people were arrested and charged with assault on an officer and gang assault among other things.

The NYPD is still searching for seven additional people.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association posted a statement on social media and it reads in part, "It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can't or won't protect us while we do that work."

Overall throughout the city, murder, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny are up compared to this time last year.

The city ended last year on an encouraging note with a 12% decrease in homicides from the previous year.

ALSO READ | Newark holds first lottery to pick residents who can buy houses for $1

Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.