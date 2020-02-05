state of the union

Fred Guttenberg, Parkland shooting victim's father, escorted from State of the Union gallery

WASHINGTON -- A protester interrupted President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech by shouting at him to do something about gun violence.

A spokesperson for Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was among 17 people killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, confirmed to ABC News that he was the man who was escorted out.

Guttenberg is a well-known visitor to Capitol Hill advocating for gun violence prevention. He interrupted a section of Trump's speech about support for the Second Amendment, and he was removed from the House visitors' gallery.

Guttenberg was the guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's. He tweeted his thanks to her earlier Tuesday for the invitation and her "commitment" to "dealing with gun violence."




He has since apologized on Twitter for yelling during the State of the Union but maintained that he wanted "to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the (Second Amendment)."



The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.parkland school shootinggun violencepresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
Military family has unexpected reunion during SOTU
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News