Police seek 4 suspects in armed robbery who beat woman, child on Staten Island

MANOR HEIGHTS, Staten island (WABC) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery on Staten Island that ended with a family being attacked.

Officials say suspects broke into a home on Livingston Avenue and Queen Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows four people entering the home one by one, three of them armed with guns.

Authorities say they got into the home by kicking in a door. One of the suspects looks through a drawer while two others walk down the hallway and enter different rooms.

A 33-year-old woman, 5-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy, and a 54-year-old were home during the robbery, police said.

ALSO READ | Victims want Bronx building owner held accountable after collapse

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the Bronx on residents who want the building owner held accountable after the collapse.

Officials say the suspects demanded money and jewelry before they pistol-whipped the woman and little girl. The suspects took a cell phone and fled the scene.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts.

Police provided surveillance pictures of the suspects. They are asking anyone who knows any information, or who recognizes anything about these suspects, to contact police at 1800-577-8477 (TIPS).

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.