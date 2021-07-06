20-year-old driver crashes car into Staten Island home after dispute with tenant

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Arlene Court and Jules Drive in the Graniteville section.
Police say the 20-year-old driver of a Nissan was involved in a dispute with a tenant when he decided to purposely drive his vehicle into the building.
The suspect was arrested without further incident.
Charges against the driver are pending.
No one was injured in the crash.
Inspectors for the Department of Buildings are checking the structural integrity of the building.
