NYC officials commission "Dorothy Day" ship into Staten Island Ferry fleet

New York City officials will commission the newest ship to join the Staten Island Ferry fleet today.
The "Dorothy Day" is the third and final vessel in the new class of Staten Island Ferry boats
This is all part of a major upgrade from previous boats, which were falling into disrepair.
The vessel's namesake, Dorothy Day, was a renowned Staten Island journalist and Catholic activist.
