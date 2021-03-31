Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Staten Island factory

FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 60 Davidson Street on Staten Island. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/HQFtKJ45XT — FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2021

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a factory on Staten Island.The blaze at 60 Davidson Street quickly grew to a 5-alarm fire.The flames were mostly out by 5 p.m., but smoke could still be seen from several miles away.Fortunately no injuries were reported in the blaze.The cause of the fire is not yet clear.Few other details were released.----------