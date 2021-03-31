Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Staten Island factory

The blaze at 60 Davidson Street quickly grew to a 5-alarm fire.
The flames were mostly out by 5 p.m., but smoke could still be seen from several miles away.
FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 60 Davidson Street on Staten Island. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/HQFtKJ45XT— FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2021
Fortunately no injuries were reported in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear.
Few other details were released.
MORE NEWS: Arrest in brutal Manhattan attack on Asian woman heading to church
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip