Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Staten Island factory

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a factory on Staten Island.

The blaze at 60 Davidson Street quickly grew to a 5-alarm fire.

The flames were mostly out by 5 p.m., but smoke could still be seen from several miles away.



Fortunately no injuries were reported in the blaze.



The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Few other details were released.

