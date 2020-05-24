House engulfed by fire on Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Several FDNY crews raced to the scene of a three-alarm fire on Staten Island.Citizen App video shows flames shooting out of the top of the home on oxford place in Tompkinsville on Saturday night.Firefighters received the first call just before 6:00 p.m. when flames were spotted in the basement.No reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.