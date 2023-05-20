Firefighters were on the scene battling a house fire on Staten Island on Saturday morning that injured two, leaving one seriously burned.

2 injured, including man seriously burned, in fire on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- One person suffered serious burns following a house fire on Staten Island.

It started on the second floor of a residence on Vanderbilt Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say the victim sustained burns to 90 percent of his body.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

A firefighter was also injured, but it was not considered serious.

Officials say a propane heater was being used for heating at the time, but they could not determine whether or not it was the cause of the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

