2 injured, including man seriously burned, in fire on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- One person suffered serious burns following a house fire on Staten Island.
It started on the second floor of a residence on Vanderbilt Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials say the victim sustained burns to 90 percent of his body.
He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.
A firefighter was also injured, but it was not considered serious.
Officials say a propane heater was being used for heating at the time, but they could not determine whether or not it was the cause of the fire.
An investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.