Woman shot while standing in Staten Island parking lot

EMBED >More News Videos An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A woman was struck by gunfire while standing in a parking lot in Staten Island Wednesday night.Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of 1172 Victory Boulevard in the Sunnyside section of Staten Island around 8:20 p.m.They say the victim was standing in the parking lot when she was struck once in the back and once in the left thigh.She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she's in stable condition.Police say the suspects fled in a silver and gold Infiniti.The victim stated to police that she was in the parking lot when the suspects pulled up and began shooting.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.