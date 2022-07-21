Woman shot while standing in Staten Island parking lot

Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of 1172 Victory Boulevard in the Sunnyside section of Staten Island around 8:20 p.m.
They say the victim was standing in the parking lot when she was struck once in the back and once in the left thigh.
ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she's in stable condition.
Police say the suspects fled in a silver and gold Infiniti.
The victim stated to police that she was in the parking lot when the suspects pulled up and began shooting.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube