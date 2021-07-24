Police shoot Staten Island man after he allegedly swung metal pipe at officers

According to the NYPD's preliminary investigation, two officers responded to a call about a person acting erratically on Malden Place around 10:36 p.m.
The officers talked to the 45-year-old man and got him into an ambulance.
As he was receiving treatment from EMS, police say he left the ambulance, pushed his way passed the officers and ran back inside his second-floor apartment.
The officers followed him inside and that's when police say he picked up a two and a half foot long metal pipe and began swinging at the officers.
"One officer discharged his service weapon, striking the male in the torso. EMS immediately rendered first aid and transported the male to Staten Island University North Hospital where he is currently in surgery," NYPD Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy said.
The officers were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
