Police shoot Staten Island man after he allegedly swung metal pipe at officers

EMBED <>More Videos

Police shoot man after he allegedly swung metal pipe at officers

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- AStaten Island man was injured when he was shot by police officers at his home Friday after he allegedly swung a metal pipe at officers.

According to the NYPD's preliminary investigation, two officers responded to a call about a person acting erratically on Malden Place around 10:36 p.m.

The officers talked to the 45-year-old man and got him into an ambulance.

As he was receiving treatment from EMS, police say he left the ambulance, pushed his way passed the officers and ran back inside his second-floor apartment.

The officers followed him inside and that's when police say he picked up a two and a half foot long metal pipe and began swinging at the officers.

"One officer discharged his service weapon, striking the male in the torso. EMS immediately rendered first aid and transported the male to Staten Island University North Hospital where he is currently in surgery," NYPD Deputy Chief Charles McEvoy said.

The officers were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

ALSO READ | Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdpolice shootingman injuredpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in series of attacks inside Inwood park
Fire destroys NJ apartment building comprised of 48 units
Mayor calls on private employers to mandate vaccines for workers
Escaped bull still missing on Long Island
3 discovered dead inside Long Island home; baby found alive
Funeral services held for murdered New Jersey mom
Mother & child treated for 'significant' injuries in barbershop crash
Show More
Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on LI
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen
AL governor: 'Start blaming the unvaccinated' for rising COVID cases
Police investigation creates backup at Holland Tunnel
More TOP STORIES News