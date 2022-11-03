Staten Island teachers on a mission to run the TCS NYC Marathon

TCS New York City Marathon Broadcast to be Available in More Than 530 Million Homes Around the World on Sunday, November 6

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At PS 9 on Staten Island, what seems like a routine day is anything but when 3 teachers at the elementary school have downtime.

"We're running at 4:30 in the morning, I'm running up and down my block, running during lunch, just find those small pockets of availability and we're getting out there," Gina Principe said.

This is "Team G" named after Gina Principe and their goal is finishing the New York City Marathon.

"Gina wanted to run the marathon," Deni Marie Crowley said. "It's the year of yes for me, so I said yes."

You see like many others during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Gina, Amanda and Deni missed connecting with others in person.

"In the beginning, we walked with masks next to each other, just to talk about silly things, like what did you make for dinner because you missed all that social interaction," Amanda Buatti said.

Gina says running played a key role when it came to her mental health and allowed her to be her best self.

As for training, they started slowly with just 1 mile.

"That mile was hard and difficult, and you cannot imagine finishing it and you finish it and those endorphins kick in and you're like maybe I can do this again," Principe said.

"Every time I feel down and out, tell me tomorrow will be better and they're always right," Buatti said.

One mile turned into two and then many, many more.

"It's like wow, I couldn't run 2 miles this time last year, now running 18 or 16," Crowley said.

Soon, they will run 26.2 miles - the marathon and a dream come true.

Other educators have joined Team G. Their battle cry: if you put your mind to something, you can do it.

"We're 3 average women who set out a goal to run the New York City Marathon and with strategy, plan, and grit we are doing it and want to teach our students that same thing," Principe said.

