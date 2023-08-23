NYPD searching for suspect who jumped out of stolen Range Rover on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

FORT WADSWORTH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who ran away from officers on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island.

Officers tried to pull over a stolen Range Rover on the upper level of the bridge just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the SUV made a U-turn against traffic when they tried to stop the vehicle.

The Range Rover struck several cars and at least two drivers suffered minor injuries.

Three people jumped out of the SUV -- two people were placed under arrest but a third person took off.

The search for that third suspect continued throughout the afternoon.

