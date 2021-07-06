9-year-old pulled from lake in Staten Island; hospitalized in critical condition

SILVER LAKE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was pulled from the water in Staten Island and hospitalized Tuesday.According to officials, police received a call about a water rescue inside Silver Lake Park just after 2 p.m.They say a 9-year-old girl fell into the lake reservoir near Silver Lake and Victory Boulevard.FDNY rescue divers pulled the girl from the water and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center.She's listed in critical condition.----------