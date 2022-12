Man injured after steal gate falls on him in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A steal gate fell on a man in Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene at Avenue N and Ocean Parkway in Midwood when the victim was being put into an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on his condition and no word on what caused the gate to fall.

